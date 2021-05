Market

Updated : May 24, 2021 08:05 AM IST

The Indian market is likely to open lower on Monday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 74.50 points or 0.49 percent lower at the 15151.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:00 am.

JSW Steel | The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated net profit jumped to Rs 4,191 crore from Rs 188 crore, while revenue rose 50.6 percent to Rs 26,934 crore from Rs 17,887 crore, YoY.

Hero MotoCorp | The company will resume production at all its manufacturing plants in India from today after temporarily shutting operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Axis Bank | The bank said three promoters United India Insurance Company, National Insurance Company and New India Assurance Company will be reclassified as public category shareholders post requisite regulatory approvals.

Shree Cement | The company’s Q4FY21 profit rose 30.5 percent to Rs 767.6 crore from Rs 588.1 crore and revenue increased 22.2 percent to Rs 3,930.8 crore from Rs 3,217.5 crore, YoY.

United Spirits | The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 203.3 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 49.3 crore, revenue rose 12.1 percent to Rs 2,230.4 crore from Rs 1,990.5 crore, YoY.

Bharat Parenterals |The company has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for favipiravir oral suspension, to be used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Natco Pharma | The company has received USFDA approval for generic Lenalidomide capsules indicated for the treatment of adults with multiple myeloma, mantle cell lymphoma and myelodysplastic syndromes.

PowerGrid Corporation of India | The company’s board has approved investments totaling Rs 2,202 crore for various power transmission projects.

Minda Industries | The company’s board has approved the acquisition of a 27.55 percent stake in CSE Dakshina Solar Pvt Ltd for Rs 27 lakh.

NBCC (India) | The creditors’ panel of Jaypee Infratech will meet today to discuss submissions made by state-owned NBCC, a move that has been strongly objected to by Suraksha group that also warned of legal recourse in case voting on its offer does not materialise as scheduled.

Adani Green Energy | The company’s arm Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Ltd has transferred 74 percent shareholding of Mundra Solar Energy Ltd to Adani Tradecom LLP.

Cochin Shipyard | The company has extended the suspension of its operations till May 30, 2021, in Kerala.

Gayatri Highways | The company has proposed to acquire 13 percent of equity share capital in HKR Roadways from the latter’s existing shareholder.

Amara Raja Batteries | The company’s Q4FY21 net profit rose 38 percent to Rs 189 crore from Rs 137 crore, revenue jumped to Rs 2,103 crore from Rs 1,581 crore, YoY.

Akzo Nobel India | The company’s Q4FY21 profit jumped to Rs 74.25 crore from Rs 54.08 crore, revenue rose to Rs 781.35 crore from Rs 581.27 crore, YoY.

Amber Enterprises India | The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 76.47 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 62.82 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 1,598.4 crore from Rs 1,315.18 crore YoY.

MCX | The exchange’s Q4F21 net profit dropped 41.31 percent to Rs 38.44 crore from Rs 65.50 crore, while consolidated net income fell to Rs 108.46 crore from Rs 134.94 crore, YoY.

Punjab & Sind Bank | The bank turned profitable in Q4FY21 after eight consecutive quarters of losses, posting a net profit of Rs 161 crore on the back of improvement in recoveries and decline in bad loans.

Arvind Ltd | The company plans to raise up to Rs 200 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

Earnings Today | Grasim Industries, India Cements, JK Paper, Mahanagar Gas, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Hindustan Fluorocarbons, IG Petrochemicals, India Cements Capital, Ramco Cements, Ramco Industries, Wall Street Finance, among others.

