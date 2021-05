Torrent Power | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 398.1 crore in Q4FY21 against a loss of Rs 273.94 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 3,084.13 crore from Rs 2,983.5 crore YoY. The company approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures up to Rs 2,000 crore in one or more tranches by way of a private placement.