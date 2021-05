Market

CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on May 17

Updated : May 17, 2021 07:35 AM IST

The Indian market is likely to open higher on Monday amid strong global cues and as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 89.00 points or 0.61 percent higher at the 14799.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 am.

Larsen & Toubro | The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated profit rose 11.4 percent to Rs 3,820.2 crore from Rs 3,430 crore and revenue rose 8.7 percent to Rs 48,087.9 crore from Rs 44,245.3 crore, YoY.

Wipro | The company has appointed Tulsi Naidu as Independent Director on the board for five years effective July 1, 2021, subject to the approval of shareholders.

Hero MotoCorp | The company will resume production at three of its plants – Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana and at Haridwar in Uttarakhand from today.

Cipla | The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated profit rose 72.2 percent to Rs 411.5 crore from Rs 239 crore, while revenue grew by 5.3 percent to Rs 4,606.4 crore from Rs 4,376 crore, YoY.

State Bank of India | The lender will sell three bad accounts to asset reconstruction companies or other financial institutions next month to recover dues of over Rs 235 crore.

HPCL | The company has bought back 10.52 crore shares at a volume-weighted average price of Rs 227.76 per share for an aggregate amount of Rs 2,397 crore.

Zensar Technologies | The company will acquire US-based M3bi for an aggregate upfront payment of $21.60 million and performance-based deferred payments over 36 months not exceeding $9 million.

Punjab National Bank | The bank has raised Rs 1,800 crore by selling 53 crore shares at an issue price of Rs 33.75 per unit on a private placement basis to investors like LIC and Societe Generale.

Route Mobile | Subsidiary Route Mobile (UK) appointed John Owen as its Chief Executive Officer of Europe and Americas operations with immediate effect.

Bata India | The company has appointed Gunjan Shah as a Whole-time Director for a period of five years with effect from June 21, 2021.

Ramkrishna Forgings | The company reported Q4FY21 net profit at Rs 33.9 crore versus a net loss of Rs 7.57 crore as revenue jumped to Rs 520.4 crore from Rs 239.6 crore, YoY.

Aarti Drugs | The company’s Q4FY21 net profit fell 12.2 percent to Rs 51.7 crore from Rs 58.9 crore, while revenue rose 11.6 percent to Rs 501.8 crore from Rs 449.6 crore, YoY.

Quick Heal Technologies | The company’s Q4FY21 profit jumped to Rs 39.73 crore from Rs 7.99 crore, while revenue rose to Rs 105.3 crore from Rs 64.25 crore, YoY.

Geojit Financial Services | The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 37.16 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 19.7 crore. Revenue jumped to Rs 121.38 crore from Rs 82.3 crore YoY.

Jayant Agro-Organics | The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 24.3 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 7.11 crore in Q4FY20. Revenue rose to Rs 484.2 crore from Rs 430.7 crore YoY.

Earnings Today | Bharti Airtel, Federal Bank, Colgate Palmolive, Gland Pharma, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Orient Cement, 3i Infotech, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers, Gokul Agro Resources, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Indo Count Industries, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Rane Brake Lining, Shakti Pumps (India), Subex, Wabco India, among others.

