CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on May 14

Updated : May 14, 2021 07:53 AM IST

The Indian market is likely to open on a cautious note on Friday amid worries over the economic impact of the second wave of COVID-19 and lockdowns and restrictions in various states. Meanwhile, the SGX Nifty was trading around 14,680 versus Nifty May Futures’ previous close of 14,708, at 7:15 am.

PowerGrid InvIT | The units of the infrastructure investment trust will be listed on exchanges today.

Infosys | The company has collaborated with RXR Realty to develop a smart office platform running on Microsoft Azure for safe return to work.

UPL | The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated profit jumped 73.6 percent to Rs 1,361 crore from Rs 784 crore and revenue rose 14.9 percent to Rs 12,796 crore from Rs 11,141 crore, YoY.

Vedanta | The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 6,432 crore for March quarter of 2020-21 as against a loss of Rs 12,521 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to Rs 29,065 crore from Rs 20,382 crore, YoY.

Jindal Steel & Power | The company reported Q4FY21 consolidated profit at Rs 2,139.28 crore against Rs 305.62 crore and revenue jumped to Rs 11,880.61 crore from Rs 6,795.18 crore, YoY.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals | The company has entered into a voluntary licensing agreement with Lilly for Baricitinib for Covid-19 in India.

Hindalco Industries | The company's subsidiary Novelis’ Q4FY21 net income from continuing operations rose 186 percent YoY to $180 million and net sales increased 33 percent YoY to $3.6 billion.

Apollo Tyres | The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated profit jumped to Rs 287.3 crore from Rs 77.86 crore, revenue climbed to Rs 5,025.7 crore from Rs 3,615.57 crore, YoY.

Tata Power Company | The company’s Q4FY21 net profit fell 32.6 percent to Rs 570 crore from Rs 846.5 crore, while revenue rose 53 percent to Rs 10,127.4 crore from Rs 6,620 crore, YoY.

Piramal Enterprises | The company reported a net loss of Rs 510.4 crore in Q4FY21 versus a loss of Rs 1,702.6 crore, YoY. Revenue was up 1.8 percent to Rs 3,401.6 crore from Rs 3,341 crore, YoY.

Happiest Minds Technologies | The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated net profit jumped to Rs 36.05 crore from Rs 5.30 crore, while revenue rose 18.4 percent to Rs 220.71 crore from Rs 186.35 crore, YoY.

Westlife Development | The company’s Q4FY21 net loss narrowed to Rs 6.45 crore from Rs 25.26 crore, while revenue rose 6.31 percent to Rs 357.58 crore from Rs 336.35 crore, YoY.

Pidilite Industries | The company reported a sharp rise in consolidated profit at Rs 307.44 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 156.51 crore, YoY. Revenue rose to Rs 2,235.52 crore from Rs 1,544.68 crore YoY.

Shipping Corporation of India | The company’s Q4FY21 net profit fell 23 percent to Rs 85.76 crore from Rs 111 crore, while income declined to Rs 900.73 from 1,391.85 crore, YoY.

BSE | The company posted a net profit of Rs 31.75 crore in Q4FY21 versus a net loss of Rs 1.91 crore, while revenue rose 27 percent to Rs 152.18 crore from Rs 119.56 crore, YoY.

Hindustan Construction Company | The company’s joint venture with KEC International won a Rs 1,147 crore order from Chennai Metro Rail.

Polycab India | The company’s Q4FY21 net profit was up 32 percent YoY at Rs 283.2 crore and revenue rose 43 YoY to Rs 3,037.4 crore.

KCP | CRISIL upgraded long-term credit rating to A/Stable, from A-/Stable, and short term credit rating to A1 from A2+.

Earnings Today | Larsen & Toubro, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Cipla, Aditya Birla Capital, Macrotech Developers, Automotive Axles, Balkrishna Industries, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Escorts, Greenpanel Industries, HIL, Indigo Paints, Jindal Stainless, Just Dial, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Monte Carlo Fashions, Oberoi Realty, Reliance Infrastructure, Rossari Biotech, SKF India, Texmaco Infrastructure, Welspun India, among others.

