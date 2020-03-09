CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on March 9

The Sensex and Nifty are likely to open sharply down Monday morning, as key Asian markets are deep in the red. Global markets continue to be under pressure, with crude oil prices plunging amid fears of a price war between the major oil producing nations. And while central banks globally have lowered rates, market watchers feel that may not do much to fix the disruptions seen across industries following the outbreak of the coronavirus. At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 232 points or around 2 percent lower at 10,598.80,.

Yes Bank

SBI's cost of acquisition of Yes Bank shares works out to Rs 10 per share, much below the closing price of Yes Bank shares on Friday. SBI has said that it intends to cap its investment in Yes Bank at Rs 10,000 crore. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Yes Bank’s former MD & CEO Rana Kapoor for alleged money laundering.

Indiabulls Housing Finance

Indiabulls Housing Finance said that Yes Bank owes Rs 662 crore via AT-1 Bonds to the company. The investments in AT-1 bonds of Yes Bank were made in 2017. Indiabulls Housing Finance has no term loans outstanding from Yes Bank, it said. Further, the company also said that its promoter Sameer Gehlaut or any of his companies or any of his family member companies have no loans outstanding from Yes Bank.

IndusInd Bank

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank has deferred its plan to raise funds through additional tier-1 (AT-1)bonds. This follows a write down in the AT-1 bonds of Yes Bank under the restructuring plan, wherein over Rs 10,800 crore of investments is set to be wiped out in full. IndusInd's board meeting scheduled for March 9 has also been deferred.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL)

The government has invited bids for selling its entire 52.98 percent stake in BPCL. Expressions of Interest (EoI) for the strategic sale are invited by May 2, and the last date for investor queries is April 4.

PNB Housing Finance

India Ratings has downgraded the rating of the Non-Convertible Debentures of the company to ‘IND AA’ from ‘IND AA+’ with a stable outlook. The downgrade reflects the challenging operating environment for the majority of non-banks in the mid-to- higher ticket size housing loan segment, increasing pressure on asset quality and higher leverage in view of the portfolio composition.

Natco Pharma

slightly outside the qualification range. The company believes that this is a minor observation and can be addressed within a short period of time

Hikal

The company has received a notice from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board for closure of its Mahad Unit based on a complaint from the local community in Taloja. The company has filed a writ petition for staying the order in the Bombay High Court , but warned of a possibility of some impact on its operations at our Mahad site until the matter is resolved

Supreme Petrochem

The company's board will meet on March 12 to consider a proposal for buyback of shares

Gayatri Projects

settled another claim of Rs 42 crores related to AS27 project and expects cash flow in next 30 days.

The board has approved a proposal to offload the equity shares of Commonwealth (Trust) India Ltd, through bidding process

Arvind Fashions

The company's board will meet on March 12 to consider the price for its upcoming right issue.

Indian Hume