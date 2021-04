Market

CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on March 30

Updated : March 30, 2021 08:11 AM IST

Indian indices are likely to open higher on Tuesday following mixed global cues. The domestic market was closed on Monday. Meanwhile, SGX Nifty was trading at levels around 14,800 versus Nifty April Fut’s Friday close of 14,608, indicating a gap-up opening for Indian equities today.

CNBC-TV18

Nazara Technologies | The company’s shares will be listed on exchanges today.

Coal India | The company loaded an average 312 rakes per day in the current month, registering a growth of 24.6 percent. (Image: Reuters)

HCL Technologies | The company announced the opening of its innovation centre focused on digital acceleration in Mississauga, Ontario, and said it plans to hire 2,000 employees in Canada in three years.

Biocon | The company’s subsidiary Biocon Pharma has partnered with Libbs Farmaceutica to launch generic formulations in Brazil.

Adani Green Energy | The company has acquired 100 percent equity stake in Spinel Energy and Infrastructure from Hindustan Cleanenergy and Peridot Power Ventures.

Adani Transmission | The company has entered into a pact with Essel Infraprojects to acquire Warora-Kurnool Transmission Ltd (WKTL) for an enterprise value of Rs 3,370 crore.

Kalyan Jewellers | The company plans to enhance operations across seven states and will add 14 new showrooms, all on April 24, 2021.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals | The company is voluntarily recalling one lot of Telmisartan Tablets, USP, 20 mg, packaged in 30-count bottles, in the US.

Minda Industries | The company’s board approved the expansion plans in its two businesses i.e. Four Wheel (4W) Lighting and 4W Alloy Wheel.

NBCC (India) | The company has given Rs 1,356 crore worth contract to NKG Infra for redevelopment work at Netaji Nagar in the national capital.

IDBI Bank | The bank has approved rupee bond borrowing limit of Rs 8,000 crore for FY22.

Bank of India | The bank has raised Rs 602 crore via AT-1 bonds.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise | The board has approved a proposal to seek members’ nod for the amalgamation of two subsidiaries Western Hospitals Corporation and Apollo Home Healthcare (India) into itself.

Vascon Engineers | The company has received a letter of acceptance amounting to Rs 515.63 crore from the Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department for the establishment of new medical colleges.

Lumax Industries | Lumax Industries approved capital expenditure amounting up to Rs 80 crore for setting up of new manufacturing unit(s) in Sanand, Gujarat to cater to the orders received from MG Motors and other customers.

Cochin Shipyard | The company is expected to operationalise a Rs 170 crore modern shipbuilding facility that it is building in West Bengal by June 2021.

Mukand | Mukand completed the transfer of approximately 55 acres of surplus leasehold land at Thane to NTT Global Data Centers Nav2 for Rs 801.51 crore which will be utilised for debt repayment.

Adani Ports & SEZ | The company’s promoters have released pledge on 72 lakh shares from March 19-25.

Ashok Leyland | The company’s promoters pledged their 3.45 percent stake in the company on March 19.

Published : March 30, 2021 07:14 AM IST