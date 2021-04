Wabco India | ZF International UK will sell 17,17,388 equity shares or 9.05 percent stake in Wabco India through the offer for sale on March 25 and March 26. The company will also sell additional 17,17,387 equity shares or 9.05 percent stake in the company through offer for sale on same days. The floor price for the sale is fixed at Rs 5,450 per share.