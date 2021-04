Market

CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on March 19

Updated : March 19, 2021 07:32 AM IST

The Indian market is likely to open lower on Friday following losses in global markets as a spike in bond yields spooked investor sentiment. At 7:20 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 67.50 points or 0.46 percent lower at 14,528.00, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

IT stocks | Accenture’s second-quarter revenue beat estimates. The company registered an 8 percent growth at $12 billion for the quarter ending February 2021. The company also increased its guidance for FY21 to 6.5-8.5 percent, driven by digital.

Easy Trip Planners | The company’s shares will be listed on the exchanges today.

GAIL India | The company has signed a concession agreement with Ranchi Municipal Corporation for setting up a compressed biogas plant in Ranchi.

Minda Industries | The company has issued Commercial Paper of Rs 50 crore with allotment date 18 March 2021, due for maturity on 16 June 2021. This is in line with the management's efforts to bring down the finance cost.

Future Retail | The Supreme Court will hear a special leave petition filed by Amazon in the case involving the Future Retail-Reliance Industries deal in the last week of April 2021.

Zensar Technologies | The company’s board has approved the merger of its four US-based 100 percent step-down subsidiaries into Zensar Technologies Inc., USA, a material wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

Hathway Cable & Datacom | Hathway Cable & Datacom has divested its entire 50 percent stake in joint venture Net 9 Online Hathway for a consideration of Rs 99 lakh.

Zuari Agro Chemicals | The NPK B Plant of the company has been shut down due to delay in the arrival of raw materials.

Rattanlndia Infrastructure | The company has incorporated a wholly subsidiary Neotec Enterprises Ltd with the object of engaging in the new age businesses.

GOCL Corporation | The company’s board has approved fund raising up to Rs 250 crores by way of private placement of Unsecured NCDs to be issued in one or more tranches.

Godrej Industries | ICRA has assigned ‘AA’ rating to the company’s proposed issue of non-convertible debentures of up to Rs 1,500 crore.

Vaibhav Global | The company’s step-down subsidiary Shop TJC Ltd, UK, has acquired E-retailer Shop LC GmbH, Germany (100 percent subsidiary) to expand business in Germany.

Deepak Nitrite | CRISIL has upgraded the long-term rating outlook for bank loan facilities of Rs 750 crore of the company, from ‘AA-/Positive’ to ‘AA/Stable’.

Indo Count Industries | The company’s board has approved expansion and modernization projects of existing capacities with a capex of Rs 200 crore.

