CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on March 11

The Indian markets are likely to open lower amid mixed global cues as investors watch for developments around government stimulus as the coronavirus continues its spread globally. At 7 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 39.85 points or 0.38 percent lower at 10,422.50, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

Here are top stocks to watch out for today:

Infosys: The IT major has joined Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Programme to offer end-to-end solutions for smart stadiums, smart venues and smart event management. This program is designed to connect cities, municipalities, government agencies, and enterprises with Qualcomm Technologies’ ecosystem to help deliver greater efficiencies, cost savings, and broad access to solutions for smart cities’ problems today, it said.

Adani Gas: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has upheld Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) order on the company for abuse of dominant position and reduced the quantum of penalty for company, PTI reported.

Biocon: The US Food and Drug Administration has accepted biologics licence application (BLA) for Mylan and company's proposed Bevacizumab for review. The BLA seeks approval of bevacizumab for first-line and second-line treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with fluorouracil-based chemotherapy.

Vedanta: India Ratings revised company's outlook to negative from stable, but affirmed long-term issuer rating at AA. "The outlook revision reflects Ind-Ra's expectation that VL's credit metrics will remain weaker than expected levels in the near term owing to the delay in volume ramp-up and fall in commodity prices," the rating agency said.

Granules India: The shareholders of the company has approved buyback worth Rs 2,500 crore.

ABB India: Board approved sale of solar inverter business for Rs 100.6 crore on slump sale basis to FIMER's India subsidiary. The business transfer will be effective April 1, 2020. For FY2019, the Solar Inverter Business had a turnover of Rs 664 crore which is approximately 9 percent of the total turnover of the company.

Goa Carbon: The company has reported total petcoke production in February at 2,378 MT.

Zensar Technologies: The company’s subsidiary Foolproof has received order from JLL. The global property consultant will be leveraging the experience design expertise of Foolproof to optimise enterprise products devised to improve broker workflow across internal business lines.

Mangalam Organics: The company has paid Rs 5 crore as dues for the appeal pending with the Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT). It also informed that the appeal pending with CESTAT has been settled with nil liability and penalty under the said ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas’ scheme.

Raymond: CEO of company's lifestyle business, Sanjay Behl stepped down due to the demerger process at the group.