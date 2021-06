Reliance Industries | After record fundraising and debt prepayments, Reliance Industries Ltd now has a strong balance sheet with high liquidity that will support growth plans for its three hyper-growth engines - telecom arm Jio, retail and oil-to-chemicals business, firm’s Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said. Reliance made pre-payment of $7.8 billion of long-term foreign currency debt, with requisite approvals from the RBI, Ambani said in the company’s latest annual report. (Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)