Market

CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on June 1

Updated : June 01, 2021 07:30 AM IST

The Indian market is likely to open higher on Tuesday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 72.50 points or 0.47 percent higher at the 15,652.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:10 am.

CNBC-TV18

Auto stocks | The automobile companies will release their sales numbers for the month of May today.

IndiGo | The company announced compulsory leave without pay (LWP) for senior employees for up to four days per month till September as passenger traffic has reduced due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Punjab National Bank | The bank has reduced its benchmark one-year marginal cost of funds-based lending rate by 0.05 percent to 7.30 percent.

Cipla | The company said it is in the process of seeking clarity and guidance from the government for exploring the possible roadmap for vaccine importation to India and no definitive terms have been finalised at this stage.

Magma Fincorp | The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated net loss widened to Rs 647.72 crore from Rs 355.08 crore, YoY, on accelerated write-offs and provisions. Adar Poonawalla has been appointed as the Chairman of the company.

Honeywell Automation India | The company’s Q4FY21 net profit fell to Rs 104.02 crore from Rs 111.14 crore, while revenue declined to Rs 672.7 crore from Rs 704.26 crore, YoY.

Canara Bank | The bank has appointed S K Majumdar as its chief financial officer (CFO) with immediate effect.

IRB InvIT | The trust reported a 4.71 percent increase in consolidated profit at Rs 180.84 crore for FY21 as against Rs 172.69 crore for FY20.

Narayana Hrudayalaya | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 68.05 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 11.99 crore, revenue jumped to Rs 837.76 crore from Rs 742.95 crore, YoY.

Asian Granito India | The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated profit jumped to Rs 20.31 crore from Rs 6.88 crore, revenue rose to Rs 434.14 crore from Rs 257.73 crore, YoY.

Allied Digital Services | The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated profit rose to Rs 3.9 crore from Rs 2.85 crore, revenue increased to Rs 95.76 crore from Rs 90.13 crore, YoY.

Nahar Industrial Enterprises | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 40.27 crore in Q4FY21 against a loss of Rs 2.49 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 463.62 crore from Rs 406.85 crore, YoY.

Earnings Today | ITC, Balrampur Chini Mills, Gujarat Gas, Radico Khaitan, Salasar Techno Engineering, among others.

Published : June 01, 2021 07:30 AM IST