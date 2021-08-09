CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on August 9

Rolex Rings

| The company will list its equity shares on the bourses today.

Bank of Baroda | The bank reported a net profit of Rs 1,280.6 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 864.3 crore in Q1FY21. Net interest income rose to Rs 7,891.9 crore from Rs 6,816.1 crore, YoY. | The bank reported a net profit of Rs 1,280.6 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 864.3 crore in Q1FY21. Net interest income rose to Rs 7,891.9 crore from Rs 6,816.1 crore, YoY.

Divi’s Laboratories | The company posted a 13 percent YoY rise in Q1FY22 consolidated net profit at Rs 557 crore, while total income rose to Rs 1,997 crore from Rs 1,748 crore, YoY. | The company posted a 13 percent YoY rise in Q1FY22 consolidated net profit at Rs 557 crore, while total income rose to Rs 1,997 crore from Rs 1,748 crore, YoY.

SAIL | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 3,897.4 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 1,226.5 crore, YoY. Revenue increased to Rs 20,643 crore from Rs 9,067 crore, YoY. | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 3,897.4 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 1,226.5 crore, YoY. Revenue increased to Rs 20,643 crore from Rs 9,067 crore, YoY.

Jindal Steel & Power | The company’s board has accepted the revised offer of Rs 7,401 crore from Worldone Pvt Ltd for divestment of its subsidiary company Jindal Power Ltd. | The company’s board has accepted the revised offer of Rs 7,401 crore from Worldone Pvt Ltd for divestment of its subsidiary company Jindal Power Ltd.

Tata Power Company | The company’s Q1FY22 net profit rose 73.7 percent to Rs 465.7 crore from Rs 268.1 crore and revenue rose 54.5 percent to Rs 9,968 crore from Rs 6,453 crore, YoY. | The company’s Q1FY22 net profit rose 73.7 percent to Rs 465.7 crore from Rs 268.1 crore and revenue rose 54.5 percent to Rs 9,968 crore from Rs 6,453 crore, YoY.

Adani Enterprises | The company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary for the data centres business. | The company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary for the data centres business.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | The bank reported Q1FY22 net loss at Rs 233.5 crore versus a profit of Rs 54.7 crore, YoY. Net interest income fell 16.1 percent to Rs 384.4 crore from Rs 458 crore, YoY. | The bank reported Q1FY22 net loss at Rs 233.5 crore versus a profit of Rs 54.7 crore, YoY. Net interest income fell 16.1 percent to Rs 384.4 crore from Rs 458 crore, YoY.

ZEEL | The company reported a sharply higher Q1FY22 net profit at Rs 208.8 crore versus Rs 29.3 crore, while revenue rose 35.3 percent to Rs 1,775 crore from Rs 1,312 crore, YoY. | The company reported a sharply higher Q1FY22 net profit at Rs 208.8 crore versus Rs 29.3 crore, while revenue rose 35.3 percent to Rs 1,775 crore from Rs 1,312 crore, YoY.

Karnataka Bank | The bank has been empanelled by the Reserve Bank of India to act as an “Agency Bank” to facilitate transactions related to government businesses. | The bank has been empanelled by the Reserve Bank of India to act as an “Agency Bank” to facilitate transactions related to government businesses.

McLeod Russel | The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has admitted bankruptcy proceedings filed by Techno Electric & Engineering Company against the company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) claiming it has defaulted on Rs 100 crore dues owed to it. | The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has admitted bankruptcy proceedings filed by Techno Electric & Engineering Company against the company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) claiming it has defaulted on Rs 100 crore dues owed to it.

Amber Enterprises India | The company reported profit at Rs 11.2 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 23.9 crore in Q1FY21, while revenue jumped to Rs 707.9 crore from Rs 259.5 crore, YoY. | The company reported profit at Rs 11.2 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 23.9 crore in Q1FY21, while revenue jumped to Rs 707.9 crore from Rs 259.5 crore, YoY.

NALCO | The company’s Q1FY22 net profit rose to Rs 347.7 crore from Rs 16.6 crore in Q1FY21 and revenue increased to Rs 2,474.5 crore from Rs 1,380.6 crore, YoY. | The company’s Q1FY22 net profit rose to Rs 347.7 crore from Rs 16.6 crore in Q1FY21 and revenue increased to Rs 2,474.5 crore from Rs 1,380.6 crore, YoY.

Affle India | The company reported a sharply higher profit at Rs 35.9 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 18.8 crore in Q1FY21. Revenue rose to Rs 152.5 crore from Rs 89.8 crore, YoY. | The company reported a sharply higher profit at Rs 35.9 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 18.8 crore in Q1FY21. Revenue rose to Rs 152.5 crore from Rs 89.8 crore, YoY.