CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on August 6

Banks

| The banking stocks will be in focus ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) bi-monthly monetary policy announcement. The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee is likely to hold rates and maintain an 'accommodative' stance.

Reliance Industries | The company’s subsidiary Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Ltd (RSBVL) has invested Rs 20 crore in Neolync Solutions Pvt Ltd. Another Rs 40 crore worth of investment is expected to be completed by March 2023 following the completion of agreed milestones, the company said. (Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.) | The company’s subsidiary Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Ltd (RSBVL) has invested Rs 20 crore in Neolync Solutions Pvt Ltd. Another Rs 40 crore worth of investment is expected to be completed by March 2023 following the completion of agreed milestones, the company said. (Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

Maruti Suzuki India | The company's total production in July increased by 58.5 percent on a yearly basis to 170,719 units. | The company's total production in July increased by 58.5 percent on a yearly basis to 170,719 units.

Cipla | The company’s Q1FY22 consolidated net profit rose 23.7 percent to Rs 714.72 crore from Rs 577.91 crore, revenue increased 26.6 percent to Rs 5,504.35 crore from Rs 4,346.16 crore, YoY. | The company’s Q1FY22 consolidated net profit rose 23.7 percent to Rs 714.72 crore from Rs 577.91 crore, revenue increased 26.6 percent to Rs 5,504.35 crore from Rs 4,346.16 crore, YoY.

Indiabulls Housing Finance | The company reported a 3.3 percent rise in Q1FY22 net profit at Rs 282 crore from Rs 273 crore and net interest income (NII) growth of 4.7 percent at Rs 765 crore from Rs 731 crore, YoY. | The company reported a 3.3 percent rise in Q1FY22 net profit at Rs 282 crore from Rs 273 crore and net interest income (NII) growth of 4.7 percent at Rs 765 crore from Rs 731 crore, YoY.

PVR | The company has opened four screens in Director’s Cut at Ambience Mall in Gurugram, Haryana. | The company has opened four screens in Director’s Cut at Ambience Mall in Gurugram, Haryana.

Gujarat Gas | The company’s Q1FY22 net profit rose 36.1 percent to Rs 476.2 crore from Rs 350 crore, while revenue fell 12.2 percent to Rs 3,011 crore from Rs 3,429 crore, QoQ. | The company’s Q1FY22 net profit rose 36.1 percent to Rs 476.2 crore from Rs 350 crore, while revenue fell 12.2 percent to Rs 3,011 crore from Rs 3,429 crore, QoQ.

Adani Power | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 278.22 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 682.46 crore in Q1FY21. Revenue rose to Rs 6,568.86 crore from Rs 5,203.83 crore, YoY. | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 278.22 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 682.46 crore in Q1FY21. Revenue rose to Rs 6,568.86 crore from Rs 5,203.83 crore, YoY.

Aditya Birla Capital | The company’s Q1FY22 net profit jumped 52 percent to Rs 302 crore from Rs 198 crore and revenue rose to Rs 4,632 crore versus Rs 4,292 crore, YoY. | The company’s Q1FY22 net profit jumped 52 percent to Rs 302 crore from Rs 198 crore and revenue rose to Rs 4,632 crore versus Rs 4,292 crore, YoY.

Thermax | The company posted a net profit of Rs 42.4 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 15.3 crore, YoY. Revenue rose 57.1 percent to Rs 1,077.7 crore from Rs 685.9 crore, YoY. | The company posted a net profit of Rs 42.4 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 15.3 crore, YoY. Revenue rose 57.1 percent to Rs 1,077.7 crore from Rs 685.9 crore, YoY.

Tata Chemicals | The company’s Q1FY22 net profit spiked to Rs 342.1 crore from Rs 74.1 crore and revenue increased 26.8 percent to Rs 2,977.2 crore from Rs 2,348.2 crore, YoY. | The company’s Q1FY22 net profit spiked to Rs 342.1 crore from Rs 74.1 crore and revenue increased 26.8 percent to Rs 2,977.2 crore from Rs 2,348.2 crore, YoY.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings | The company’s Q1FY22 consolidated net profit fell to Rs 357 crore from Rs 589 crore, YoY. | The company’s Q1FY22 consolidated net profit fell to Rs 357 crore from Rs 589 crore, YoY.

NCC | The company reported a higher net profit at Rs 58.9 crore in Q1FY22 as against Rs 17 crore, YoY. Revenue was up 59.1 percent at Rs 2,064.3 crore versus Rs 1,297.6 crore, YoY. | The company reported a higher net profit at Rs 58.9 crore in Q1FY22 as against Rs 17 crore, YoY. Revenue was up 59.1 percent at Rs 2,064.3 crore versus Rs 1,297.6 crore, YoY.

Quess Corp | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 44.63 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 36.45 crore in Q1FY21, revenue increased to Rs 298.69 crore from Rs 240.94 crore YoY. | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 44.63 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 36.45 crore in Q1FY21, revenue increased to Rs 298.69 crore from Rs 240.94 crore YoY.

Honeywell Automation India | The company reported lower profit at Rs 91.53 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 98.08 crore in Q1FY21, revenue fell to Rs 683.20 crore from Rs 736.23 crore YoY. | The company reported lower profit at Rs 91.53 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 98.08 crore in Q1FY21, revenue fell to Rs 683.20 crore from Rs 736.23 crore YoY.