CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on August 4

Bharti Airtel

| The company’s Q1FY22 net profit fell 62.7 percent to Rs 283.5 crore from Rs 759.2 crore, while revenue rose 4.3 percent to Rs 26,853 crore from Rs 25,747.3 crore, QoQ. The average revenue per user was at Rs 146 versus Rs 145, QoQ.

Tata Consultancy Services | The IT major has received a supply chain modernisation contract from Rich Products. | The IT major has received a supply chain modernisation contract from Rich Products.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories | The company has re-launched over-the-counter (OTC) Naproxen Sodium Tablets USP, 220 mg, the store-brand equivalent of Aleve, in the US market. | The company has re-launched over-the-counter (OTC) Naproxen Sodium Tablets USP, 220 mg, the store-brand equivalent of Aleve, in the US market.

Tata Steel | S&P Global Ratings has raised Tata Steel‘s long-term issuer credit rating to ‘BB’ from ‘BB-‘ as it expects the company’s debt to fall by more than 30 percent by March 2023. The outlook is Stable. (Image: Reuters) | S&P Global Ratings has raised Tata Steel‘s long-term issuer credit rating to ‘BB’ from ‘BB-‘ as it expects the company’s debt to fall by more than 30 percent by March 2023. The outlook is Stable. (Image: Reuters)

Tata Consumer Products | The company’s net profit in Q1FY22 fell 42.1 percent to Rs 200.2 crore from Rs 345.6 crore, while revenue rose 10.9 percent to Rs 3,008.5 crore from Rs 2,713.9 crore, YoY. | The company’s net profit in Q1FY22 fell 42.1 percent to Rs 200.2 crore from Rs 345.6 crore, while revenue rose 10.9 percent to Rs 3,008.5 crore from Rs 2,713.9 crore, YoY.

Power Grid Corporation | The company has commissioned a 1,320 MW thermal power unit in Uttar Pradesh. | The company has commissioned a 1,320 MW thermal power unit in Uttar Pradesh.

Adani Enterprises | The company posted a net profit of Rs 265.60 crore against a loss of Rs 65.67 crore and revenue was at Rs 12,578.77 crore against Rs 5,265.19 crore, YoY. | The company posted a net profit of Rs 265.60 crore against a loss of Rs 65.67 crore and revenue was at Rs 12,578.77 crore against Rs 5,265.19 crore, YoY.

Linde India | The company has signed a business transfer agreement with HPS Gases, Vadodara, to acquire its entire packaged gases business along with certain distribution assets for Rs 27.5 crore. | The company has signed a business transfer agreement with HPS Gases, Vadodara, to acquire its entire packaged gases business along with certain distribution assets for Rs 27.5 crore.

Kalpataru Power Transmission | The company’s Q1FY22 consolidated net profit was at Rs 78 crore versus Rs 28 crore, while revenue rose to Rs 3,204 crore from Rs 2,330 crore, YoY. | The company’s Q1FY22 consolidated net profit was at Rs 78 crore versus Rs 28 crore, while revenue rose to Rs 3,204 crore from Rs 2,330 crore, YoY.

GR Infraprojects | The company has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for the construction of elevated structures (viaduct & stations) from Gottigere to Swagath Road Cross of Bangalore Metro Rail Project, Phase- 2, worth Rs 364.87 crore. | The company has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for the construction of elevated structures (viaduct & stations) from Gottigere to Swagath Road Cross of Bangalore Metro Rail Project, Phase- 2, worth Rs 364.87 crore.

Dhampur Sugar Mills | The company’s Q1FY22 net profit fell to Rs 45.42 crore from Rs 54.71 crore and revenue declined to Rs 880.28 crore from Rs 1,086.67 crore, YoY. | The company’s Q1FY22 net profit fell to Rs 45.42 crore from Rs 54.71 crore and revenue declined to Rs 880.28 crore from Rs 1,086.67 crore, YoY.

IIFL Wealth Management | The company has reported a 42 percent jump in its Q1FY22 net profit at Rs 119 crore from Rs 83 crore, YoY. Revenue rose 43 percent to Rs 283 crore from Rs 199 crore, YoY. | The company has reported a 42 percent jump in its Q1FY22 net profit at Rs 119 crore from Rs 83 crore, YoY. Revenue rose 43 percent to Rs 283 crore from Rs 199 crore, YoY.