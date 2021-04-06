Top stocks to watch out for on April 6: Maruti Suzuki, HDFC, SBI Cards in focus

Market

Updated : April 06, 2021 07:22 AM IST

Indian shares are set to track mixed global cues on Tuesday. The Singapore-based SGX Nifty Futures, an early indicator of the broader trend in the Indian stock market, traded marginally higher by 6.00 points or 0.04 percent up at the 14,728.50 at 7:00 am. Equity benchmarks wilted under widespread selling on Monday as a record single-day jump in COVID-19 cases in the country unnerved investors and fanned fears over the economic recovery. After plunging over 1,400 points earlier in the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex pared some losses to finish at 49,159.32, down 870.51 points or 1.74 percent. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty sank 229.55 points or 1.54 percent to 14,637.80. Among stocks, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Ltd, Bosch, SBI Cards are in focus today:

Maruti Suzuki India | The company reported production of 172,433 vehicles in March 2021, against 92,540 vehicles produced in the corresponding period.

HDFC Ltd | The corporation has acquired a 9.90 percent stake in Kerala Infrastructure Fund Management Ltd.

Bajaj Finance | The company acquired 23 lakh new customers in Q4FY21 as against 19 lakh in Q4FY20. Customer franchise stood at 4.86 crore as compared to 4.26 crore, YoY.

Jindal Steel and Power | The company has ended the fiscal year on a strong note with sales hitting a new record of 7,86,000 tonnes in March 2021, up 61 percent YoY. A combination of robust domestic demand, attractive export markets (accounting for 38 percent of sales) and wide range of products have all contributed to JSPL reporting the steepest rise in monthly sales in FY21, the company said.

Sobha | The company’s new sales in Q4FY21 increased to 13,37,707 sq ft from 9,05,710 sq ft, YoY, but full year sale declined to 40,13,381 sq ft from 40,71,704 sq ft in FY20. Total sales value in Q4FY21 rose to Rs 1,072 crore from Rs 694.5 crore in Q4FY20.

RBL Bank |The bank’s advances in Q4FY21 rose 2 percent to Rs 60,012 crore from Rs 58,966 crore, YoY. Total deposits increased 26 percent to Rs 73,123 crore from Rs 57,812 crore, YoY.

IRCON International | The company’s board of directors have approved the issuance of fully paid-up bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1.

Panacea Biotec | The company and Russian Direct Investment Fund has agreed for cooperation to produce 100 million doses per year of Sputnik V.

SBI Cards and Payment Services | The company has appointed former MD and CEO Ashwini Kumar Tewari as a nominee director on its board with immediate effect.

Burger King India | ICRA has upgraded the company’s long term and short term credit rating to A- & A2+, from BBB+ & A2 respectively and revised outlook to Stable from Negative, due to prepayment of entire debt on its balance sheet following successful completion of IPO in December 2020.

Bosch | Bernhard Straub, Chairman, being a Non-Executive Director of the company has submitted his resignation as a Director effective May 20, 2021.

