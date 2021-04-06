Top stocks to watch out for on April 6: Maruti Suzuki, HDFC, SBI Cards in focus
Updated : April 06, 2021 07:22 AM IST
Indian shares are set to track mixed global cues on Tuesday. The Singapore-based SGX Nifty Futures, an early indicator of the broader trend in the Indian stock market, traded marginally higher by 6.00 points or 0.04 percent up at the 14,728.50 at 7:00 am. Equity benchmarks wilted under widespread selling on Monday as a record single-day jump in COVID-19 cases in the country unnerved investors and fanned fears over the economic recovery. After plunging over 1,400 points earlier in the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex pared some losses to finish at 49,159.32, down 870.51 points or 1.74 percent. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty sank 229.55 points or 1.54 percent to 14,637.80. Among stocks, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Ltd, Bosch, SBI Cards are in focus today: