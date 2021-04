Market

CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on April 23

Updated : April 23, 2021 07:28 AM IST

The Indian market is likely to open lower on Friday following losses in global peers and worries over a continuous spike in coronavirus cases in the county. At 7:10 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 78.00 points or 0.54 percent lower at 14,324.00, indicating a weak start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

Tata Motors | Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will suspend production at Castle Bromwich and Halewood manufacturing plants from April 26 due to COVID-19 supply chain disruption.

HDFC | The corporation has sold its 24.48 percent stake in Good Host Spaces to Baskin Lake Investments Ltd, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, at Rs 216.18 crore.

Wipro | The IT major said it aims to achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by 2040 in line with the objective of the Paris Agreement to cap temperature rise to 1.5 C.

Cyient | The company’s net profit in Q4FY21 rose to Rs 103.1 crore from Rs 95.4 crore, while revenue rose to Rs 1,093.1 crore from Rs 1,044.3 crore, QoQ.

Gland Pharma | The company has received approval from the US health regulator for its generic Foscarnet Sodium injection indicated for the treatment of cytomegalovirus retinitis in patients with AIDS.

Indus Towers | The company reported a higher profit at Rs 1,363.8 crore in Q4FY21 as against Rs 1,360 crore in Q3FY21. Revenue fell to Rs 6,491.8 crore from Rs 6,736.1 crore, QoQ.

Torrent Power | The company will set up a 300 MW capacity solar power plant in Gujarat at an estimated cost of Rs 1,250 crore.

Tata Elxsi | The company’s Q4FY21 net profit increased 40.3 percent to Rs 115.16 crore from Rs 82.08 crore, while revenue rose 18.1 percent to Rs 518.39 crore from Rs 438.88 crore, YoY.

Wonderla Holidays | The company announced the closure of its Kochi and Hyderabad parks till April 29 or until further notice due to the current COVID-19 situation.

India Grid Trust | The company announced a public issue of non-convertible debt securities to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore. The issue will open on April 28 and close on May 5.

Visaka Industries | The company’s net profit rose to Rs 30.87 crore in Q4FY21 from Rs 6.85 crore, revenue increased to Rs 354.18 crore from Rs 227.7 crore, YoY.

Rallis India | The company reported a sharp increase in its consolidated profit at Rs 8.12 crore for Q4FY21 against Rs 0.68 crore in Q4FY20. Revenue rose to Rs 471.26 crore from Rs 346.29 crore, YoY.

Angel Broking | The company’s board has appointed Narayan Gangadhar as its new CEO.

Earnings Today | HCL Technologies, Indiabulls Real Estate, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Aditya Birla Money, Bombay Wire Ropes, GNA Axles, Integrated Capital Services, Medinova Diagnostic Services, Oriental Hotels, Wendt (India), among others.

