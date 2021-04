Market

CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on April 12

Updated : April 12, 2021 07:29 AM IST

The Indian market is likely to open lower on Monday amid mixed cues from Asian peers. Concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in the country and fears of lockdown in certain states may also weigh on sentiment. At 7:05 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 51.00 points or 0.34 percent lower at 14,821.00, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

TCS | The information technology services major will announce its Q4FY21 earnings today.

Infosys | The company will consider the proposal for the buyback of equity shares on April 14.

Pharma stocks | Gilead has signed non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreements with pharma companies including Cipla, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Jubilant Lifesciences, Syngene, a Biocon company and Zydus Cadila Healthcare to manufacture remdesivir for distribution in 127 countries.

Tata Communications | The company extend its partnership with Bahrain Internet Exchange to enable a next-generation OTN network for customers in Bahrain.

Balrampur Chini Mills | The company’s board has approved a higher investment of Rs 425 crore for a new distillery plant of 320 kilolitres per day, which is expected to commence by December 2022.

Natco Pharma | The company’s marketing and distribution partner Alvogen Pine Brook LLC, has received tentative approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Ibrutinib Tablets 560mg, 420mg, 280mg and 140mg strengths, from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

JSW Steel | Life Insurance Corporation of India increased its stake in the company to 4.80 percent equity stake as of March 2021 from 4.02 percent shareholding held by LIC itself in the name of LIC New Endowment Plus-Growth Fund at the end of December 2020.

AU Small Finance Bank | The RBI has approved the reappointment of Raj Vikash Verma as part-time chairman of the bank for two years.

Ansal Housing | The company said it faced multiple ransomware attacks on its IT system since February 26 this year, which may have resulted in some data loss.

Thermax | The company said that the winding up of subsidiary Thermax Sustainable Energy Solutions will not affect any business/accounting policies and will not have any significant impact on the financials.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences | The board of directors of the company approved the amalgamation of Aurore Life Science, Empyrean Lifesciences and Hydra Active Pharma Sciences with itself.

Barbeque Nation Hospitality | UTI Mutual Fund acquired 1.7752 percent equity stake in the company via open market operations on April 8, taking its total shareholding in the company to 5.0188 percent.

Castrol India | Castrol and Ki Mobility Solutions have entered into an exclusive supply arrangement in India wherein Castrol shall supply lubricant products to Ki Mobility's multi-brand workshops.

Earnings Today | Tata Consultancy Services, HDIL, Cupid Trades & Finance, Lloyds Metals and Energy, among others.

