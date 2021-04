Market

CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on April 1

Updated : April 01, 2021 07:32 AM IST

The Indian market is likely to open higher on Thursday on positive global cues. The trend on SGX Nifty indicates a strong start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 110.00 points or 0.75 percent higher at the 14,856.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:05 am.

PSU banks | The government has infused Rs 14,500 crore capital into four public sector banks - Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India, UCO Bank and Bank of India.

Axis Bank | The bank has entered into a share purchase agreement for the sale of 100 percent stake in its subsidiary, Axis Bank UK Ltd to OpenPayd Holdings Ltd.

Indian Oil Corporation | The company has cut domestic LPG price by Rs 10 to Rs 809 per cylinder in Delhi.

BPCL | The company has acquired partner OQ's entire stake in the Bina refinery project in Madhya Pradesh for Rs 2,400 crore.

Adani Green Energy | The company has completed the acquisition of 100 percent of the share capital and all the securities of Surajkiran Renewable Resources from Skypower Southeast Asia III Investments and Skypower Southeast Asia Holdings 2 Ltd.

Central Bank of India | The bank has cancelled the agreement to divest its entire equity stake in Cent Bank Home Finance to Centrum Housing Finance.

Sunteck Realty | The company has entered into a joint development agreement to build a seven-acre luxury housing project in Mumbai region and expects sales revenue of Rs 1,750 crore from this property over the next five years.

NHPC | The company has completed the takeover of Rangit Stage-IV HE Project (120 MW).

Fortis Healthcare | The company’s board has approved the appointment of Joerg Ayrle as an additional director (non-executive) of the company, with immediate effect.

DLF | The company’s CEO Rajeev Talwar has retired after around 15 years of service in the company.

Britannia Industries | The company has appointed former RBI Governor Urjit Patel as Non-Executive, Independent Director.

Power Finance Corporation, REC | The companies will reduce lending rates by up to two percentage points from April 1, 2021.

MOIL | The company has increased the prices of all grades of Ferro, SMGR grades, Fines and Chemical grades by 5 percent w.e.f April 1.

Adani Enterprises | The company has incorporated two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Vizag Tech Park Ltd (VTPL), with an authorised share capital of Rs 5 lakh, to develop a data centre and business park and Koddad Khammam Road Pvt Ltd, to carry out development and maintenance of a road project in Telangana.

Likhitha Infrastructure |The company received orders worth Rs 200.22 crore from various oil & gas distribution companies during the March quarter of 2021.

Mawana Sugars | The company has completed the transfer of its unit Siel Chemical Complex to Bodal Chemicals for a consideration of Rs 137 crore.

Shilpa Medicare | The company has entered into share purchase agreement to sell its Austrian subsidiary Loba Feinchemie GMBH for 3.3 million Euros.

HAL |The company has recorded a revenue of Rs 22,700 crore in FY 2020-21. It expects double-digit growth in net profit in FY21.

Welspun India | The company has prepaid term loans of Rs 374.27 crore as on March 31.

