CNBC-TV18's buzzing stocks for trade on January 24

The Indian market is likely to open lower as SGX Nifty50 futures were at 17,531.50, down 130 points, at 7:30 am, hinting at a negative opening for the domestic market. Reliance Industries, Vodafone Idea, UltraTech Cement, and Axis Bank are among the top stocks to watch out for in trade today. Here's the full list of stocks that are in focus today:

Axis Bank, HDFC AMC, Ramco Cement, Zensar, Burger King, Oriental Hotels, Burger King India, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Shriram Transport Finance

| These companies are scheduled to report their quarterly earnings today.

UltraTech Cement | The company's officials will meet Fidelity International, and Fullerton Fund Management today.

Reliance Industries | The company reported a sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 20,539 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 14,894 crore in Q3FY21. Revenue rose to Rs 2,09,823 crore from Rs 1,37,829 crore YoY.

Vodafone Idea | The company posted a loss of Rs 7,230.9 crore in Q3FY22 against a loss of Rs 7,132.3 crore in Q2FY22, revenue rose to Rs 9,717.3 crore from Rs 9,406.4 crore QoQ.

Bandhan Bank | The bank reported a higher profit at Rs 859 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 632.6 crore in Q3FY21, net interest income rose to Rs 2,124.7 crore from Rs 2,071.7 crore YoY.

Titagarh Wagons | The company's subsidiary in Italy TitagaTrh Firema S.p.A. has signed the framework agreement for design, manufacture, supply and ten years of maintenance of 38 trainsets of Metro for Lazio Regione, Italy. The total value of the framework agreement is 282 million euros (equivalent to Rs 2,380 crore).

CSB Bank | The bank reported a higher profit at Rs 148.25 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 53.05 crore in Q3FY21, net interest income increased to Rs 303.34 crore from Rs 251.18 crore YoY.

Tanla Platforms | The company reported a higher profit at Rs 158 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 93.52 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 884.92 crore from Rs 654.11 crore YoY.

Arvind Limited | The company's officials will meet analysts and investors on January 27, to discuss financial performance.

Prince Pipes and Fittings | Mirae Asset Mutual Fund acquired 9.6 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on January 13, increasing shareholding to 5.79 percent from 4.92 percent earlier.