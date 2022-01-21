CNBC-TV18's buzzing stocks for trade on January 21

Indian shares may open in the red on Friday as global peers plunged. The Singapore-based SGX Nifty Futures, an early indicator of Nifty50's performance, indicated a negative start for the domestic market as they fell to 17,680, down 135 points or 0.75 percent, at 7:40 am. Reliance Industries, HDFC Life Insurance Company, SBI Life Insurance Company, JSW Steel, Bandhan Bank, CSB Bank, Gland Pharma, Hindustan Zinc, IDBI Bank, Vodafone Idea will be closely tracked. Here is a complete list of top stocks to watch out for in trade today:

These companies are scheduled to report their quarterly earnings today.

PNB Housing Finance Limited: The company reported a net profit after taxes (PAT) of Rs 651.96 crore and a net profit margin of 13.78 percent for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. In its quarterly earnings report, the company reported gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) of 7.64 percent and net NPAs of 4.87 percent.

Hindustan Unilever Limited: HUL reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 2,243 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 on Thursday after market hours. In its quarterly earnings report, the company said this was 17 percent higher than the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC: The company's officials will meet analysts and investors on January 25, to discuss financial results.

Havells India: The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 305.82 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 350.14 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 3,664.21 crore from Rs 3,175.2 crore YoY.

Container Corporation of India: The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 283.39 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 233.07 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 1,938.03 crore from Rs 1,766.89 crore YoY.

Cyient Ltd: The company reported higher profit at Rs 131.8 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 95.4 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 1,183.4 crore from Rs 1,044.3 crore YoY.

VST Industries: The company reported a higher profit at Rs 82.72 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 73.71 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 431.48 crore from Rs 380.4 crore YoY.

Data Patterns (India): The company has received a development order worth Rs 27 crores from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the next generation wideband RF front end units for Electronic Warfare (EW) receivers.

Agro Tech Foods: The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 6.74 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 8.14 crore in Q3FY21, revenue fell to Rs 245.74 crore from Rs 246.57 crore YoY.