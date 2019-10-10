#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

CNBC-TV18 Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start lower on weak global cues; Bharti Airtel, Grasim top gainers

Updated : October 10, 2019 10:08 AM IST

The BSE Sensex slipped over 99 points, or 0.26 percent, to trade at 38,078 in the initial tick.
The NSE Nifty50 also declined nearly 36 points, or 0.32 percent, to trade at 11,277.60.
Among index gainers, Bharti Airtel jumped over 6 percent, while Grasim surged nearly 5.5 percent.
CNBC-TV18 Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start lower on weak global cues; Bharti Airtel, Grasim top gainers
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

NPAs continue to bite: Banks have lost Rs 1.76 lakh crore in the last three years

NPAs continue to bite: Banks have lost Rs 1.76 lakh crore in the last three years

88 defaulters cost public sector banks Rs 1.07 lakh crore, reveals RTI query

88 defaulters cost public sector banks Rs 1.07 lakh crore, reveals RTI query

This renewable energy firm has doubled investor wealth in just 1 year

This renewable energy firm has doubled investor wealth in just 1 year

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV