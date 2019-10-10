Market
CNBC-TV18 Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start lower on weak global cues; Bharti Airtel, Grasim top gainers
Updated : October 10, 2019 10:08 AM IST
The BSE Sensex slipped over 99 points, or 0.26 percent, to trade at 38,078 in the initial tick.
The NSE Nifty50 also declined nearly 36 points, or 0.32 percent, to trade at 11,277.60.
Among index gainers, Bharti Airtel jumped over 6 percent, while Grasim surged nearly 5.5 percent.
