Market
CNBC-TV18 Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start lower as US recession fears weigh; Yes Bank rises 2% after QIP
Updated : August 16, 2019 09:58 AM IST
The BSE Sensex was down 206 points, or 0.55 percent, to trade at 37105.50 in initial trade, while the NSE Nifty50 slipped over 73 points, or 0.66 percent, to 10956.Â
The Nifty MidCap index under-performed front line peer with the index down 0.83 percent.
Yes Bank shares surged 2 percent after the private sector lender said it raised Rs 1930 crore via QIP.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more