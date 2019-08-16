Moneycontrol Pro#IndependenceDay#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
CNBC-TV18 Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start lower as US recession fears weigh; Yes Bank rises 2% after QIP

Updated : August 16, 2019 09:58 AM IST

The BSE Sensex was down 206 points, or 0.55 percent, to trade at 37105.50 in initial trade, while the NSE Nifty50 slipped over 73 points, or 0.66 percent, to 10956.Â 
The Nifty MidCap index under-performed front line peer with the index down 0.83 percent.
Yes Bank shares surged 2 percent after the private sector lender said it raised Rs 1930 crore via QIP.
