CNBC-TV18 Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start little changed on subdued cues, Britannia rises 5% post Q2 results
Updated : November 13, 2019 09:49 AM IST
The BSE Sensex was trading 14 points up at 40,359 in initial trade, while the Nifty also rose nearly 7 points to trade at 11,920.
The Nifty MidCap 100 index surged over 23 points to 16,835, while the banking gauge gained 43 points.
Britannia shares rose almost 5 percent after the FMCG major a 32.90 percent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 402.73 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
