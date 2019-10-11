#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
CNBC-TV18 Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start higher on firm global cues, TCS falls 3% post Q2 result, Bandhan Bank jumps 20%

Updated : October 11, 2019 10:03 AM IST

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex gained over 280 points, or 0.74 percent, to 38,160.80 in initial trade.
The broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 also gained 78 points, or 0.69 percent, to 11,312.50.
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) fell 3 percent on weak second quarter earnings.
CNBC-TV18 Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start higher on firm global cues, TCS falls 3% post Q2 result, Bandhan Bank jumps 20%
