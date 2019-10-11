CNBC-TV18 Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start higher on firm global cues, TCS falls 3% post Q2 result, Bandhan Bank jumps 20%
Updated : October 11, 2019 10:03 AM IST
The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex gained over 280 points, or 0.74 percent, to 38,160.80 in initial trade.
The broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 also gained 78 points, or 0.69 percent, to 11,312.50.
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) fell 3 percent on weak second quarter earnings.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more