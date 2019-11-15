#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
CNBC-TV18 Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start higher led by metal, auto, bank shares

Updated : November 15, 2019 10:04 AM IST

The BSE Sensex surged almost 138 points, or 0.34 percent, to 40,424 in initial trade.
The NSE Nifty50 also gained more than 36 points, or 0.31 percent, to trade at 11,908.
Shares of Vodafone Idea plunged 10 percent as the telco posted a Rs 50,921 crore loss for the quarter.
