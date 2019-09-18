CNBC-TV18 Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start higher as oil falls; OMCs among gainers
Updated : September 18, 2019 09:58 AM IST
The BSE Sensex jumped over 200 points, or 0.56 percent, to 36,687 in the initial trade.
The NSE Nifty50 also gained 60 points, or 0.55 percent, to 10,877.50.
Bajaj Auto shares gained 1.4 percent after the home-grown auto major reportedly increased the price of its motorcycles by up to 5 percent.
