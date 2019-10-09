#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
CNBC-TV18 Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start flat on weak Asian cues; Titan falls over 5%

Updated : October 09, 2019 10:04 AM IST

The 30-share benchmark S&P BSE Sensex started marginally higher at 37,543.70 in the initial trade, while the broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 fell mildly to trade at 11,122.
Broader market indices slightly outperformed with the Nifty MidCap 100 index up by 0.13 percent.
Titan slipped 5.6 percent as HSBC cut the multi-bagger's target price to Rs 1,410 from the previous Rs 1,450 per share.
