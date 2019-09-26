Market
CNBC-TV18 Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher; auto, banks surge
Updated : September 26, 2019 09:49 AM IST
The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex traded higher by 134.77 points at 38,728.29 in the initial trade.
The Nifty50 rose 43.95 points to 11,484.15.
The Nifty Smallcap surged the most by 0.42 percent.
