CNBC-TV18 Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher; auto, banks surge

Indian benchmark equity indices opened in the green on Thursday, in line with the global markets after investors remained positive on hopes of United States and China ending their year-long trade war.

The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex traded higher by 134.77 points at 38,728.29 in the initial trade. The Nifty50 rose 43.95 points to 11,484.15.

The Nifty Smallcap surged the most by 0.42 percent. Auto, banks and financial services advanced, while only IT sector traded in the red.

The top-gainers from the Nifty50 index in the opening bell were ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki, IndusInd Bank, Britannia and Bharti Infratel while the top-laggards were YES Bank, HCL Technologies, Axis Bank, Coal India and Power Grid.

In the commodity markets, US crude ticked up 0.27 percent to $56.64 a barrel, while Brent crude rose to 0.29 percent & $62.54 per barrel in a sign some investors anticipate higher demand for energy and fuel in the future due to stronger economic activity.

Elsewhere in Asia, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1 percent. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.45 percent. Australian shares were up 0.13 percent.