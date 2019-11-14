CNBC-TV18 Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty erase gains; banks, telcos weigh on indices
Updated : November 14, 2019 09:51 AM IST
At 9.40 am, the Sensex was down over 50 points trading slightly above the 40,050 mark, while the Nifty was holding the 11,800 level.
Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors and Grasim declined between 1 and 6 percent.
Shares of Vodafone Idea tanked 15 percent while Bharti Airtel slipped over 3 percent respectively after the Department of Telecom issued a notice to the telecom operators to pay their revenue share dues.
