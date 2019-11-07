Market
Opening Bell: Sensex hits fresh record high, Nifty above 12,000; metal shares under pressure
Updated : November 07, 2019 09:46 AM IST
The benchmark 30-share BSE index started at 40,625.64 and hit the day's high at 40,656.66.
The broader NSE index started a tad below the day's high of 12,021.40.
Broader markets too climbed higher with the Nifty MidCap 100 index almost half a percent up.
