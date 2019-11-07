#YesBank#TelecomWar
Sensex hits fresh record high, Nifty above 12K; metal shares under pressure
Asia stocks trade flat as trade talks drag on
Oil unchanged after overnight losses amid caution over trade talks
Rupee trades lower against US dollar
Opening Bell: Sensex hits fresh record high, Nifty above 12,000; metal shares under pressure

Updated : November 07, 2019 09:46 AM IST

The benchmark 30-share BSE index started at 40,625.64 and hit the day's high at 40,656.66.
The broader NSE index started a tad below the day's high of 12,021.40.
Broader markets too climbed higher with the Nifty MidCap 100 index almost half a percent up.
cnbc two logos
