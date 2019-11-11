Market
CNBC-TV18 Opening Bell: Market starts lower, Nifty below 12,000; Ashok Leyland falls 7%
Updated : November 11, 2019 10:00 AM IST
The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex opened at 40,316. The NSE Nifty50 started at 11,879.
Shares of Ashok Leyland tumbled 7 percent on Monday after the automaker reported a massive 92.6 percent year-on-year decline in its net profit.
Yes Bank, ZEEL, Bharti Airtel, NTPC and Tata Motors are top gainers today.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more