CNBC-TV18 Opening Bell: Market starts lower, Nifty below 12,000; Ashok Leyland falls 7%

Updated : November 11, 2019 10:00 AM IST

The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex opened at 40,316. The NSE Nifty50 started at 11,879.
Shares of Ashok Leyland tumbled 7 percent on Monday after the automaker reported a massive 92.6 percent year-on-year decline in its net profit.
Yes Bank, ZEEL, Bharti Airtel, NTPC and Tata Motors are top gainers today.
