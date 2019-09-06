CNBC-TV18 Opening Bell: Market opens higher, Sensex up 145 points; IT, auto shares gain

Indian shares opened higher on Friday, tracking firm global cues and on optimism the government will push more measures to revive demand in the economy. The BSE Sensex surged 145 points, or 0.40 percent, to 36,789.40 in the initial trade. The NSE Nifty50 also gained over 44 points, or 0.41 percent, to trade at 10,892.

The Nifty MidCap index rose 0.35 percent, while the banking benchmark, Nifty Bank also surged 0.34 percent.

Among sectors, bank, IT, finance, FMCG and auto advanced, while pharma, metal, consumer durable, oil & gas and realty declined.

Among Nifty gainers, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Britannia, Infosys and Power Grid rose between 1 and 3.2 percent.

Indiabulls Housing Finance was the top Nifty loser, while Sun Pharma, Hindalco, Yes Bank and BPCL dipped by up to 5.15 percent.

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance fell over 7 percent on reports of fresh litigation against the mortgage lender filed in the Delhi High Court over allegations of siphoning off funds by the company. Indiabulls Housing Finance has termed the allegations malicious.

In the currency market, the rupee opened slightly lower against the US dollar on Friday, after rising consecutively in the past two sessions, in which it appreciated by 55 paise. The home currency opened at 71.87, 3 paise lower from its Thursday's close of 71.84.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, pulling out Rs 561.17 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.

In debt markets, the yields on the 10-year government bonds were up 0.32 percent at 6.60 percent from the previous close of 6.58 percent. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.