Market
CNBC-TV18 Opening Bell: Market opens higher, Sensex up 145 points; IT, auto shares gain
Updated : September 06, 2019 10:02 AM IST
The BSE Sensex surged 145 points, or 0.40 percent, to 36,789.40 in the initial trade.
The NSE Nifty50 also gained over 44 points, or 0.41 percent, to trade at 10,892.
The Nifty MidCap index rose 0.35 percent, while the banking benchmark, Nifty Bank also surged 0.34 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more