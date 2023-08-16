CNBC-TV18 Newsbreak Confirmed | GQG buys 8.1% stake in Adani Power for Rs 9,000 crore at Rs 279.17 per share

Shares of Adani Power Ltd ended at Rs 279.30, down by Rs 6.55, or 2.29 percent on the BSE.

Share Market Live NSE

The promoter has sold 31 crore shares or 8.1 percent of Adani Power to US-based boutique investment firm GQG Partners at an average price of Rs 279.17 per share.

Adani Power's promoters held a 74.97 percent stake in the company as of the June quarter shareholding pattern.

Shares of Adani Power, which is part of the Adani Group, plunged as much as 4.1 percent after 8.1 percent of the company's total equity changed hands via block deals. The scrip recovered from the day's low to end a percent lower at Rs 283.05.

The stock has gained 14 percent in a month. On a year-to-date basis, shares of Adani Power fell 5 percent while the stock declined 25.60 percent in the last one-year period.

On the technical charts, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) of the stock stands at 66.4. Traditionally, a stock is considered overbought when the RSI value is above 70 and oversold when it is below 30. The stock has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility during the period.

Last month, GQG Partners ramped up its shareholding in two Adani group companies to more than 5 percent. In June, GQG bought $1 billion (Rs 8,265 crore) worth of additional stakes in the group's flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd and renewable energy firm Adani Green Energy Ltd.

The stake sale in Adani Enterprise was through one block deal, where GQG bought 1.79 crore, or 1.58 percent, more shares to take its holding to 6.15 crore shares or 5.4 percent of the total.

Gautam Adani and his brother Rajesh S Adani had sold the shares of the promoter family. This reduced the Adani family's stake in Adani Enterprises to 67.65 percent from 69.23 percent previously.