CNBC-TV18 Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty settle with marginal gains; Bharti Infratel, ICICI Bank top gainers

Updated : November 08, 2019 06:23 PM IST

For the week, the Sensex added just 0.4 percent.
The Nifty was up 0.2 percent this week after the broader 50-share NSE frontline index settled below the 12,000 mark on Friday, at 11,908, losing almost 104 points.
Titan lost over 11 percent after the Tata group company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for the quarter ended September.
