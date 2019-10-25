CNBC-TV18 markets this week: Sensex, Nifty end with over 0.5% gains, Infosys worst performer, ICICI Bank leads gainers

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled with minor gains after a choppy session on Friday, as a rally in State Bank of India (SBI) after it posted strong quarterly profit helped indexes stay in positive region despite lingering slowdown concerns.

The 30-share Sensex swung over 523 points before settling 37.67 points, or 0.10 percent, higher at 39,058.06. It hit an intra-day high of 39,241.61 and a low of 38,718.27. The broader NSE Nifty closed at 11,583.90, up by just 1.30 points or 0.01 percent.

On a weekly basis, the Sensex rose 0.6 percent and Nifty gained 0.7 percent.

Broader market indices were mixed with the Nifty MidCap 100 index under-performed, dipping 0.18 percent. The BSE MidCap index ended flat in the green. For the week, the Nifty MidCap ended 0.36 percent lower.

Bank Nifty closed almost a percent higher led by SBI from the front. Among sectors in addition to bank, IT, finance, pharma and IT advanced but FMCG, auto, metal and capital goods declined.

On a weekly basis, Nifty Bank rose a percent, while PSU Bank gained 2.3 percent. Nifty IT slipped 3.3 percent this week dragged by Infosys largely.

Among stocks, Yes Bank was the top gainer, rising over 11 percent on NSE, followed by SBI which rallied 7.19 per cent after the state-owned lender reported a nearly six-fold jump in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September.

ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, TCS, HCL Tech, Maruti, Bharti Airtel and Infosys too rose up to 3.18 per cent.

On the other hand, Tata Motors, Vedanta, HDFC, Kotak Bank, Hero MotoCorp and NTPC tumbled up to 4.87 percent.



#MarketThisWeek | Midcap index slips 0.3% this week. Whistleblower complaints lead to the biggest weekly fall for Infosys in 6 yrs pic.twitter.com/Zf1DUnzf6c

— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) October 25, 2019

Bharti Infratel dipped 17 percent, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank were other major laggards, falling by up to 7.5 percent.

Major gainers from the midcap space include, Cochin Shipyard (13.6 percent), Navin Fluorine (10.2 percent), Shriram Transport Finance (2.6 percent) and 63 Moons (6.6 percent).