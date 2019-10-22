CNBC-TV18 Closing Bell: Sensex settles below 39K, Nifty gives up 11,600; Infosys crashes 16%

The benchmark 30-share BSE S&P Sensex ended 334 points lower, or 0.85 percent down, at 38,964.
The broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 closed 73.50 points lower, or 0.63 percent, at 11,588.
Infosys shares dropped 16 percent, the most on the NSE Nifty, after the IT firm received a complaint alleging “unethical practices” by Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh.
