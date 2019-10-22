#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

CNBC-TV18 Closing Bell: Sensex settles below 39K, Nifty gives up 11,600; Infosys crashes 16%

Updated : October 22, 2019 04:15 PM IST

The benchmark 30-share BSE S&P Sensex ended 334 points lower, or 0.85 percent down, at 38,964.
The broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 closed 73.50 points lower, or 0.63 percent, at 11,588.
Infosys shares dropped 16 percent, the most on the NSE Nifty, after the IT firm received a complaint alleging “unethical practices” by Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh.
CNBC-TV18 Closing Bell: Sensex settles below 39K, Nifty gives up 11,600; Infosys crashes 16%
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q2 profit jumps 51% to Rs 1,724.5 cr, shares weak as NPAs rise marginally

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q2 profit jumps 51% to Rs 1,724.5 cr, shares weak as NPAs rise marginally

Benelli launches Imperiale 400 in India at Rs 1.69 lakh

Benelli launches Imperiale 400 in India at Rs 1.69 lakh

Top stock ideas by CLSA in pharma sector after Q1 results

Top stock ideas by CLSA in pharma sector after Q1 results

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV