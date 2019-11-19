CNBC-TV18 Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty settle with gains led by Reliance Industries, telecom stocks
Updated : November 19, 2019 04:18 PM IST
Strong buying interest was seen in the PSU banks stocks with the Nifty PSU Bank index up over 4.5 percent.
Shares of Zee Learn were locked at 10 percent upper circuit, quoting at Rs 25.45 apiece on Tuesday.
Yes Bank, M&M, ZEEL, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Tata Steel declined between 1 and 2.6 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more