Market
CNBC-TV18 Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end with gains led by metal, auto shares as trade war concerns ease
Updated : September 26, 2019 04:12 PM IST
The Nifty 50 closed 1.2 percent, or 131 points, higher at 11571.20, while the benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex ended up 1.03 percent, or 396.22 points, at 38989.74.
Shares of Vedanta closed over 6 percent higher on the NSE after a Department of Divestment and Public Asset Management official said the government was looking to sell stake in Hindustan Zinc.
Shares of Jubilant Foodworks fell as much as 5.2 percent to Rs 1,374 after global brokerage Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to 'underperform'.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more