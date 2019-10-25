Market
CNBC-TV18 Closing Bell: Sensex ends above 39,000, Nifty below 11,600; SBI surges 7.5% post Q2 results
Updated : October 25, 2019 03:58 PM IST
The BSE Sensex ended 37.67 points higher, or 0.10 percent, at 39,058.
The NSE Nifty50 ended with gains of over just a point at 11,583.90.
Broader market indices were mixed with the Nifty MidCap 100 index under-performed, dipping 0.18 percent.
