CNBC-TV18 Closing Bell: Sensex ends above 39,000, Nifty below 11,600; SBI surges 7.5% post Q2 results

Indian shares ended Friday's choppy trade with mild gains amid lingering concerns over global economic growth. Benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, turned positive in the second half of trade led by bank shares. The BSE Sensex ended 37.67 points higher, or 0.10 percent, at 39,058. The NSE Nifty50 ended with gains of over just a point at 11,583.90.

Broader market indices were mixed with the Nifty MidCap 100 index under-performed, dipping 0.18 percent. Bank Nifty closed almost a percent higher led by SBI from the front. The BSE MidCap index ended flat in the green.

Among sectors, bank, IT, finance, pharma and IT advanced but FMCG, auto, metal and capital goods declined.

Apart from SBI, Yes Bank was the big gainer, rising over 11 percent. ICICI Bank also rose over 3 percent. Cipla and Sun Pharma rose by up to 3 percent. Bharti Infratel, Tata Motors, Titan, JSW Steel and UltraTech Cement were top losers, falling by up to 8.6 percent.

SBI shares rallied 7.06 percent to Rs 281.25 per unit during afternoon trade on the BSE. The country's largest lender SBI on Friday reported a nearly six-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,375.40 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.