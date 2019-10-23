CNBC-TV18 Closing Bell: Sensex ends 95 points higher, Nifty above 11600, HCL Tech up 3% ahead of Q2 results
Updated : October 23, 2019 04:12 PM IST
The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex ended 94.99 points, or 0.24 percent, higher at 39,058.
The broader NSE Nifty50 too advanced 15.75 points, or 0.14 percent, to settle at 11,604.10.
The Nifty Bank rose 0.21 percent, while IT, finance, pharma, FMCG, and auto were notable sectoral gainers.
