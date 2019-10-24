Market
CNBC-TV18 Closing Bell: Sensex ends 38 points lower, Nifty loses 11,600; Nifty PSU Bank down 4%
Updated : October 24, 2019 04:03 PM IST
The Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower on Thursday after the Supreme Court rejected telecom companies' definition of adjusted gross revenue (AGR).
Nifty PSU Bank was the worst-performing index (down 3.45 percent).
At 3:30 pm, the 30-share BSE Sensex was down 38.44 points or 0.10 percent to trade at 39,020.39, while Nifty50 was trading 21.50 points or 0.19 percent lower at 11,582.60.
