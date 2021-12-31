CMS Info Systems shares to list on BSE, NSE today; here's what GMP suggests

CMS Info Systems shares will be listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Friday. Mumbai-based CMS Info Systems , a cash management and automation solutions provider, commanded a marginal premium in the grey market ahead of the listing on Dalal Street. Dealers said its grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 3-5 on Friday. Grey market is an unofficial market for unlisted securities.

CMS Info Systems GMP

Date GMP in rupees Dec 30 - Dec 29 - Dec 28 - Dec 27 - Dec 26 5 Dec 25 5 Dec 24 5 Dec 23 35 Dec 22 35 Dec 21 35

Source: IPO Watch

ALSO READ: What grey market really is

Abhay Doshi, Co-Founder of Unlisted Arena, a portal that tracks grey markets and deals in unlisted securities, expects CMS Info Systems to list on a muted note on Dalal Street.

"The lack of interest in the issue may be reflected on the listing. I am expecting the listing to be at par with its issue price or a marginal one. Even after having a substantial position and reasonable pricing, the issue got a half-hearted response. The pandemic and an increase in digital transactions have been dampening the sentiments," he told CNBCTV18.com.

"However, after COVID, it would be interesting to watch the performances of such companies as ATM penetration in India remains among the lowest in the world," he said.

CMS Info Systems' debut on BSE and NSE comes at a time when most IPOs have received a robust response from investors, though the recent sell-off has dented the appeal of few debutants.

CMS Info Systems' GMP had stood at Rs 35 during the IPO, which was open for bidding from December 21 to December 23.

The IPO saw an overall subscription of nearly two times, receiving bids for 7.3 crore shares as against the 3.8 crore shares on offer. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked two times and that for non-institutional investors (NIIs) 1.5 times. The retail investor category saw a subscription of 2.2 times.