CMS Info Systems IPO opens today: A strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) analysis

One of the country’s leading cash management companies, CMS Info Systems Ltd, will launch its initial public offering (IPO) today. The issue that opens on Tuesday can be subscribed till Thursday, 23 December.

The company plans to raise Rs 1,100 crore through its public issue. This issue is complete an offer for sale (OFS) by Sion Investment Holdings Pte which holds 100 percent of the company. This means the company will not receive any net proceeds from the IPO.

CMS Info Systems shares will be available for bidding in a price band of Rs 205-216. Shares will be available for bidding in multiples of 69 which means one lot is valued at Rs 14,904 considering the upper end of the price range.

The IPO's anchor book investors are ICICI Prudential, Nomura India, SBI Mutual Fund, WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Goldman Sachs, SBI Life Insurance, Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund, Theleme India Master Fund and BNP Paribas Arbitrage.

Here is a SWOT - Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats analysis of CMS Info System's IPO:

Strengths

CMS Info Systems is a leading player in a consolidating market with strong fundamentals. It has a pan-India footprint with deep penetration in growing markets. This allows the company to build a strong network.

The technology-driven integrated business platform allows the company to cater to every requirement of its clients.

The company has a track record of strong productivity and operational excellence.

The company has systems and processes to manage and scale an operationally complex business.

Weaknesses

The business model of CMS Info Systems primarily relies on outsourcing contracts from banks - making it a point of concern.

Opportunities

CMS Info Systems operates in a segment that does not have many major players. Thus, the business opportunities are vast, and so are the chances of increasing revenue.

Threats

Due to inflation and economic slowdown, the company can fail to increase the charges on its services, adversely affecting its revenues.

The company works in a highly competitive environment and may be unable to properly adapt to market changes.