CMS Info Systems IPO opens today: A strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) analysis

One of the country’s leading cash management companies, CMS Info Systems Ltd, will launch its initial public offering (IPO) today. The issue that opens on Tuesday can be subscribed till Thursday, 23 December.
The company plans to raise Rs 1,100 crore through its public issue. This issue is complete an offer for sale (OFS) by Sion Investment Holdings Pte which holds 100 percent of the company. This means the company will not receive any net proceeds from the IPO.
CMS Info Systems shares will be available for bidding in a price band of Rs 205-216. Shares will be available for bidding in multiples of 69 which means one lot is valued at Rs 14,904 considering the upper end of the price range.
The IPO's anchor book investors are ICICI Prudential, Nomura India, SBI Mutual Fund, WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Goldman Sachs, SBI Life Insurance, Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund, Theleme India Master Fund and BNP Paribas Arbitrage.
Here is a SWOT - Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats analysis of CMS Info System's IPO:
Strengths
Weaknesses
The business model of CMS Info Systems primarily relies on outsourcing contracts from banks - making it a point of concern.
Opportunities
CMS Info Systems operates in a segment that does not have many major players. Thus, the business opportunities are vast, and so are the chances of increasing revenue.
Threats
