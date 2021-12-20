CMS Info Systems IPO: Issue price, lot size, dates and other key things to know

CMS Info Systems' initial public offer (IPO) to raise Rs 1,100 crore will hit Dalal Street on Tuesday, December 21. The initial share sale of Mumbai-based CMS Info Systems — a cash management company — is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by promoters and existing shareholders. Bidding for the CMS Info Systems IPO will end on Thursday, December 23.

Here are key things to know about the CMS Info Systems IPO:

Important dates: CMS Info Systems shares will be available for bidding from December 21 to December 23. Shares are likely to list on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on December 31.

Issue price: CMS Info Systems shares will be available for bidding in a price band of Rs 205-216 apiece under the IPO.

Lot size: Shares will be available for bidding in multiples of 69. At the upper end of the price range, one lot is valued at Rs 14,904.

Investor categories: Out of the total IPO, 50 percent is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 percent for retail investors and 15 percent for non-institutional investors.

Fund utilisation: CMS Info Systems plans to utilise the proceeds from the IPO

to achieve the benefits of listing equity shares on bourses.

Company profile: CMS Info Systems is a provider of cash management and automation solutions. The company's platform offers its customers a single point of reference across India for their operations. CMS Info Systems services 1,33,469 business points spread across 96.4 percent of the country's districts, according to its website.

Financials: The company's net profit stood at Rs 168.5 crore in FY21, up 25.1 percent on a year-on-year basis. Its total income was at Rs 1,321.9 crore in FY21, as against Rs 1,388.3 crore in the previous year.