CMS Info Systems shares list at 2% premium over issue price

CMS Info Systems shares made a lacklustre debut in the secondary market on Friday. On BSE, the stock of Mumbai-based CMS Info Systems - a cash management and automation solutions provider - listed at Rs 218.5, a premium of 1.2 percent over the issue price of Rs 216. CMS Info shares began their journey on NSE at Rs 220.2, a premium of 1.9 percent.

The Dalal Street debut of CMS Info Systems was in line with the trend seen in the grey market, an unofficial market for unlisted securities, in the past few days. Dealers said the CMS Info Systems commanded a GMP or grey market premium of Rs 3-5 ahead of the listing on BSE and NSE.

The market debut of CMS Info Systems shares comes at a time when most IPOs have received a robust response from investors in recent times.

The CMS Info Systems IPO , which was open for bidding from December 21 to December 23, saw an overall subscription of nearly two times the shares on offer. The IPO received bids for 7.3 crore shares against the 3.8 crore shares on offer.

The portions reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw subscriptions of two times and 1.5 times respectively. The retail investor category was booked 2.2 times.

CMS Info Systems shares were available for bidding in a price band of Rs 205-216 in multiples of 69 under the IPO.