CMS Info Systems IPO Day 1: Issue subscribed 31% so far

CMS Info Systems' initial public offering (IPO) hit the primary market on December 21 and the issue was subscribed more than 31 percent on Day 1 so far. The offer received bids for 1.17 crore shares against the issue size of 3.75 crore by 1:45 pm.

While qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) are yet to start bidding, non-institutional investors have subscribed for 61,203 shares so far of the 80.48 lakh reserved for them. Retail investors, on the other hand, have bid for 1.16 crore shares out of the 1.87 crore reserved for them.

The entire IPO of the Mumbai-based cash management company is an offer for sale (OFS) of equity worth Rs 1,100 crore by promoter Sion Investment Holdings Pte Limited, an affiliate of Baring Private Equity Asia. Sion Investment, which acquired CMS in 2015, holds a 100 percent stake in the company at present.

CMS Info Systems IPO has set a price band of Rs 205-216 and investors can subscribe to the firm’s shares in multiples of 69 until December 23, the last day of bidding. At the upper end of the price range, one lot is valued at Rs 14,904. The CMS Info stock is likely to list on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on December 31.

On Monday, the cash management company announced that it has garnered Rs 330 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO . It allotted 1.53 crore equity shares to 12 anchor investors at Rs 216, aggregating to Rs 330 crore, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Goldman Sachs, Nomura, SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, and SBI MF are among the anchor investors.

Several brokerages have suggested subscribing to the issue as they are positive about it for the long term. Religare Broking believes due to less competition and high entry barriers in the sector, the likes of CMS Info Systems are likely to benefit from industry trends.

