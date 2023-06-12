CMS Info System shares rise after ADIA, Valuequest, other marquee investors buy stake

Shares of the cash management services provider have gained 41.4 percent in the past one year.

CMS Info Systems Ltd. shares surged more than 7 percent in intraday trade on Monday marquee investors like Abu Dhabi Investment, Norges Bank, ValueQuest and others acquired stake in the company via the block deal that took place on Friday.

The company's promoter, Sion Investment Holdings Pte. Limited, an affiliate of Baring Private Equity Asia, offloaded 13.8 percent stake in the company amounting to Rs 638 crore on Friday, June 9. The shares changed hands at an average price of Rs 300.23 per share

The shares offloaded by Sion Investment Holdings were bought by multiple entities, including SBI Mutual Fund and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. All the buyers purchased these shares at an average price of Rs 300 apiece.

The buyers picking the cash management company’s shares on Friday included 360 One Mutual Fund (12 lakh shares), Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (20 lakh shares), IIFL Mutual Fund (12.36 lakh shares), Norges Bank (on account of the Government Pension Fund Global) (25 lakh shares), SBI Mutual Fund (67.13 lakh shares), and Valuequest Investment Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (10.1 lakh shares).

CMS Info Systems was acquired by Sion Investment Holdings Pte. Ltd, an affiliate of Baring Private Equity Asia, in August 2015. The company later went for an IPO, where the promoters diluted some of their stakes through an offer for sale (OFS). Shares of the cash management services provider have gained 41.4 percent in the past one year.