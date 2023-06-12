CNBC TV18
CMS Info System shares rise after ADIA, Valuequest, other marquee investors buy stake

CMS Info System shares rise after ADIA, Valuequest, other marquee investors buy stake
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 12, 2023 3:09:37 PM IST (Published)

Shares of the cash management services provider have gained 41.4 percent in the past one year.

CMS Info Systems Ltd. shares surged more than 7 percent in intraday trade on Monday marquee investors like Abu Dhabi Investment, Norges Bank, ValueQuest and others acquired stake in the company via the block deal that took place on Friday.

The company's promoter, Sion Investment Holdings Pte. Limited, an affiliate of Baring Private Equity Asia, offloaded 13.8 percent stake in the company amounting to Rs 638 crore on Friday, June 9. The shares changed hands at an average price of Rs 300.23 per share


The shares offloaded by Sion Investment Holdings were bought by multiple entities, including SBI Mutual Fund and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. All the buyers purchased these shares at an average price of Rs 300 apiece.

