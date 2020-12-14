Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Sensex, Nifty end at record close; banks, metals lead
Asia shares up as strong Japan data offsets Wall St losses
DHFL Case: Auditor Grant Thornton report flags fraudulent transactions of Rs 1,058 crore
CLSA ups target on Tata Steel, Hindalco, Vedanta, JSW Steel; bets on near-term metals rally

Updated : December 14, 2020 03:47 PM IST

CLSA raised its steel and metal price assumptions and hence raise its EBITDA estimates for its coverage by 1%-19% for FY21-23CL.
In a rising commodity price environment, CLSA prefers integrated steel mills such as Tata Steel on its better margin outlook and Hindalco given its resilient earnings outlook.
CLSA ups target on Tata Steel, Hindalco, Vedanta, JSW Steel; bets on near-term metals rally

WPI inflation in November rises to 1.55% from 1.48% MoM

Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls near Rs 49,000 per 10 grams; Silver prices dip around 1%

DHFL Case: Auditor Grant Thornton report flags fraudulent transactions of Rs 1,058 crore

