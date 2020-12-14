Market CLSA ups target on Tata Steel, Hindalco, Vedanta, JSW Steel; bets on near-term metals rally Updated : December 14, 2020 03:47 PM IST CLSA raised its steel and metal price assumptions and hence raise its EBITDA estimates for its coverage by 1%-19% for FY21-23CL. In a rising commodity price environment, CLSA prefers integrated steel mills such as Tata Steel on its better margin outlook and Hindalco given its resilient earnings outlook. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.