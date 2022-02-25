CLSA upgrades rating on DLF shares; stock jumps 8%

CLSA has upgraded its rating on shares of DLF to ‘buy’ from ‘outperform’, however, the brokerage has slashed its target price on the stock to Rs 423 from Rs 470.

At 1221 IST, shares of DLF were up 8 percent at Rs 346.50 on BSE. In comparison, the Nifty Realty index was up 4.4 percent.

The brokerage firm pointed out that DLF’s operations are at their decade-best. Upside in the stock is three times of downside potential, CLSA said.

Presales are at a 10-year high with strong free cash flow generation and there is no leverage concern, the brokerage firm said.

CLSA said that valuation implies a downside cap of 11 percent as compared to the upside potential of 32 percent in the base case.

The foreign brokerage firm has trimmed its FY23 revenue estimate by 2 percent and FY24 estimate by 5 percent.